Want to get a viral cheese wheel? 5 things you may not know

Udisha
The tradition is age old
While social media might have turned cheese wheels into a viral trend, the tradition has been existing for quite some time. It originated in Italy and was known as 'della forma', a famous method to make food tastier.
The cheese may differ
Parmesan may be a common choice, but the cheese wheel can be made of a variety of cheese such as gouda for different tastes.
The cheese has to be aged
The cheese wheel has specifications when it comes to the age of the cheese. Usually, cheese such as Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano have to be aged for 12 to 30 months before they can be used.
It does not melt naturally
The cheese on the wheel has to be brought in contact to heat so that the cheese can melt properly. Usually, a torch is used so that the cheese scrapes out nicely, something the heat from the food might not achieve.
They are long-lasting
A typical cheese wheel weighs around 36 kgs and can be used to serve upto 250 plates of pasta or other food that requires the cheese.