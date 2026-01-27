10-step paella fix to impress your guests

Subhadrika Sen
Make a light chicken broth with a few saffron strands. Heat up the broth but do not boil it.
Wash the shrimps and / or mussels well and pat them dry. Season with salt and pepper and keep them aside.
Take 2 tablespoons of oil on a pan, heat it and lightly saute chorizo.
Take out the chorizo and in the same pan lightly saute chicken for 5-6 minutes.
Lightly saute onions, red bell pepper and garlic in a pan.
Lightly cook rice in a pan.
In the same pan, add the chicken broth, chorizo, lime juice, paprika powder (depending on spice level tolerance), olive oil and simmer on medium -low heat.
Add in the rice to this pan. Cook well till it absorbs the broth.
Lastly add the shrimp and cook for 5-8 minutes.
Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve hot.