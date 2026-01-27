5 reasons to use camphor daily

Subhadrika Sen
Fragrance pouch: Camphor has been one of the OG fragrances that are stacked in the corner of your cupboards or room for freshness and protection from pests.
Prayer essential: Camphor dust or cubes are a basic requirement during prayers and pujas.
Candid skincare: A pinch of camphor dust is often used to make organic face packs or hair masks. This cools the skin and hair and also reduces burns or itches.
Cold treatments: Many times when you take steam while suffering from cough and cold or blocked nose, a camphor cube is added to the water so that the steam gets into he nostril and removes the blockage.
Pain Relief: For quick pain relief, bundle up a few camphor cubes in a warm cloth and compress it on the target area.