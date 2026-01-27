5 things to know if you are visiting Bengal's flower valley Khirai, for the first time

Subhadrika Sen
How to go: Always take the Howrah - Mednipur or Kharagpur local train whcih will reach its destination in 2 hours.
Reaching the destination: Khirai is located almost 2 kms from the railway station and can be easily reached via shared cars or totos. If the weather is pleasant, walking the distance is also an option.
When to go: The ideal time is January and February around dawn and dusk when the light makes the surroundings look ethereal.
What to see: Apart from Bengal's own valley of flowers, you can pick up fresh flowers from flower markets, visit the banks of the the River Kansabatiand soak in scenic views.
Accommodation: A visit to Khirai is ideal for a day trip. there are no lodgings nearby so one has to return to the town of Kharagpur for food and stay.