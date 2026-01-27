5 things you must pick up from antique markets

Subhadrika Sen
Original art on canvas or prints: Original art is very expensive in primary market and even more valued in secondary markets. Pick it up if you want to make an investment.
Beautiful Crockery: Never pass on collectign some rare piece of crockery from these markets.
Jewellery: Old pearls, semi precious stones, brushed gold or silver and in designs no longer available today are highlights of antique markets.
Vinyls: Music lovers can get some old and rare records at steal deals here.
Lights and home decor: If you have space at home, then check out vintage lights and statement home decor pieces like side stools, patterned chairs etc.