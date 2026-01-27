5 ways to turn leftovers into gourmet meals

DEBOLINA ROY
Even a plate of chilled roasted vegetables or meat can be made gourmet when folded into a creamy risotto dish and finished with butter. This is a basic recipe that converts leftovers into gourmet meals just by the addition of wonderful texture and sophisticated flavour.
Roll in some extra protein or greens to fill thin crêpes topped with a cheese slice. Such a dish redo changes the circumstances in how you consider the food since it converts leftovers to gourmet cuisine for the brunch.
Turn leftover cold cooked rice or pasta into delicious crispy arancini by filling them with mozzarella cheese before coating them in breadcrumbs and deep-frying them to a golden brown. Prepared in bite-sized form, they demonstrate how to turn leftovers into gourmet meals.
You can also reuse leftover steak, chicken, or peppers as high-end toppings for leftover rotis. It’s as simple as drizzling with some truffle oil or even balsamic glaze for a high-end look. This process allows you to elevate last day’s leftover food to a high-end wood-fired style meal.
Cozy slow-cooked meats can easily take on a new personality by being shredded or diced, sautéed in a skillet until crisp, and served in street-style tacos with pickled onions and fresh crema. It is a gurranteed tactic to turn ordinary items from the refrigerator into mouth-watering fare in an instant.