6 things to know before purchasing anti-tarnish jewellery

Subhadrika Sen
Anti-tarnish jewellery is made of stainless steel, platinum, titanium along with protective coating.
These jewellery need very little maintenence.
The shiny coating on top of the jewellery keeps it shining longer than regular plated jewellery.
Anti-tarnish jewelleries are known to resist oxidation and thus does not lose colour.
Wearing anti-tarnish jewellery for a long time in humid climate or sweaty skin does not amount to discolouration of the skin.
Always prioritise quality products at an affordable rate instead of opting for cheap products.