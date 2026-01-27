Chocolate Cake Day: Top 5 picks in the world

Team Indulge
Sachertorte
Vienna’s most celebrated dessert, this dense chocolate cake is layered with apricot jam and coated in a glossy dark chocolate glaze. It's traditionally served with unsweetened whipped cream.
Black Forest Cake
A timeless classic made with layers of chocolate sponge, whipped cream and cherries, finished with chocolate shavings and a splash of kirsch. It's loved across continents for its perfect balance of richness and vibrancy.
Devil’s Food Cake
Known for its deep colour and intense cocoa flavour, this cake is softer, richer and darker than regular chocolate cake, often paired with thick chocolate buttercream or fudge frosting.
Kladdkaka
One of Sweden’s most beloved desserts is kladdkaka, a rich chocolate cake made with eggs, butter, sugar, cocoa or chocolate, and flour, coming together in a dense, gooey and indulgent dessert.
Torta Tenerina
Pastry chefs in Ferrara are said to have created torta tenerina in the early 20th century as a tribute to Elena Petrovich, the Queen of Montenegro and wife of Italy’s King Vittorio Emanuele III. The name of this Italian classic means “tender cake,” and it is made using just five simple ingredients—chocolate, butter, eggs, sugar and cornstarch.