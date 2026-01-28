4 things to know about Mala Gaonkar who built one of the fastest-growing hedge funds

Bristi Dey
Mala Gaonkar amidst the crowd of software engineers and tech startups, has built one of the world’s fastest growing hedge funds named SurgoCap in Bengaluru.
Mala was born in the US and moved to Bengaluru where she spent most of her days. She comes from a long line of doctors but chose a path that redefined not just her success but made the whole country proud.
Despite the global outreach she has kept her team of investors small. She believes in fitting the whole team in one table.
Away from the money scene when she gets time for herself, she loves to lose herself in writing. Pouring her thoughts into fiction brings her immense joy, allowing her to explore depth through words. Her work has also been published in American journals.