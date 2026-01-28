5 best cryotherapy tools for depuffing your face

Bristi Dey
Depuffing wand
As the name suggests this one works like a magical wand. Most of these use both heat and cold therapy to target under-eye bags, dark circles, and general puffiness. Gently roll over clean, moisturized skin in upward and outward motions, focusing on puffy areas like the under eyes and cheeks.
LED face mask
Say hello to effortless full-face cryotherapy: no mess, no manual massage, just fine tuned results. Simply strap it on, let the 59 degree Fahrenheit chill do its magic, and in just 10 minutes, you’ll see: Tighter pores, reduced puffiness and calmer, less red skin.
Cooling eye stick
These work best with baggy eyes underlined with dark circles. The first step is to chill it so pop it overnight in the fridge, make sure skin is free of makeup or oils, and sweep it gently under your eyes. The cooling effect reduces puffiness, soothes tired eyes, and calms redness.
Cryo facial wands
These cooling wands are all about hands-on pampering. Store them in the fridge or freezer, then gently glide the contoured tool under your eyes and over your face. It soothes tired muscles, smoothens fine lines, tightens pores, and boosts circulation.
Frozen toner pads
Not essentially tools but these single-use toner cubes are designed like wipers that need to be popped in the freezer, before gently applying to clean skin. The frozen wipes make it soothing and easy to use.