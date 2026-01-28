5 co-working etiquettes that make it a safe space

Subhadrika Sen
Greet your neighbours but avoid being inquisitive.
Remember to use designated video call areas or phone booths. If you use it in a general cubicle then keep your voice low. Avoid keeping phones on speaker.
Book meeting rooms only when required. Also, when you leave the room, make sure that it is clean, the white boards are wiped off and the chairs are in correct position for the next lot of people.
Respect your co-worker's privacy. Don't peep into their laptops or phones while they work.
Keep the washrooms neat and clean for the next user.