5 diet trends that will take over social media in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
This is going to be of the most popular diet trends of 2026 to get rid of gas, bloating, acidity, or any gut related discomfort. Fermented foods like curd, kanji, kimchi, misos, kombuchas help in better nutrient absorption in the digestive system and regular our metabolic health.
Gone are those days when you have to go for a completely carb-free diet. According to dieticians, carbs are also important for your brain to take a leap and regulates the functions. So people are now choosing Low GI foods like oats, barleys, millets and sweet potatoes
This is one of the most balanced diet trends of 2026, which is also known as Flexitarian diet. 2026 will see a rise in this diet which combines plant-forward food along with a small chunk of animal-based products. It helps maintain your gut and heart health
More than a protein-obsessed diet, 2026 diet trends focus on balanced protein consumption. The combination of protein and other macronutrients help in improving muscle health, metabolic function, and hormonal levels, especially for women.
Anti-inflammatory diet helps in your overall health. It helps reduce joint pain, hormonal imbalance, indigestion and unnecessary sugar cravings. Berries, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, olive oil, leafy greens are some of the anti-inflammatory foods.