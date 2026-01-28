5 important life lessons Rachel Green taught women

ANOUSHKA NAG
You are allowed to choose yourself even if it disappoints people
Rachel walked away from her wedding, not because she was lost but because she finally started listening to herself. Choosing yourself does not make you selfish; it makes you honest about what you no longer need in your life.
Starting from scratch is still moving forward
She went from having everything handed to her to struggling and learning how to stand on her own. Growth is not always glamorous; sometimes it is discomfort and confusion, and figuring out your way through it also counts as growth
Softness and strength can coexist
Rachel was feminine and emotional, but she also had boundaries and stood up for herself. You don’t have to harden yourself to be strong. You can be kind and still have a backbone
Love should support your growth, not compete with it
Her biggest relationship lesson was when she realised she shouldn’t have to shrink her dreams to keep her significant other comfortable and happy. The right relationship will always make room for your success and who you are becoming
Confidence is built, not inherited
Rachel became confident by surviving multiple embarrassing situations, heartbreaks and uncertainty. Self-confidence is earned through action. Every time you choose to push yourself into a tough situation, you get closer to being the woman you idolise.