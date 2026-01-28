5 makeup routines for sensitive skin recommended by dermatologists

DEBOLINA ROY
Dermatologists recommend mineral makeup routines for sensitive skin because they do not contain harsh chemicals. Begin with a zinc-based SPF and follow up with a light dusting of mineral powder foundation to reduce skin reactions.
Protecting the skin barrier is essential for sensitive skin. This routine includes applying a moisturizer with ceramides before a tinted hydrating serum. This ensures that your makeup routine is focused on protecting and moisturizing.
If redness is your main issue, you can apply a primer with a green tint, such as cica cream. This will help reduce redness in a natural way, allowing you to apply less foundation and feel lighter all day.
Sensitive eyes need special attention to prevent puffiness or watery eyes. Apply cream shadows and mascaras that have been tested by ophthalmologists. This will help you apply makeup on sensitive skin without irritating your eyes.
The removal process is where dermatologists recommend using micellar water and then a milky cleanser. This is to ensure that all pigment is removed without taking away the oils that are necessary for healthy skin.