5 night habits to prevent hair loss while sleeping

DEBOLINA ROY
A lot of people use cotton pillowcases because it is healthy and comfortable. While it truth is that it causes friction and cause split ends and hair breakage. Satin or silk pillowcases will keep your hair smooth and protection.
One of the most important night tips to reduce hairfall is to dry your hair. Wet hair is weaker and more prone to damage. While sleeping, it might cause unnecessary hairfall.
One of the haircare myths is to tie your properly for a growth. But tight buns or ponytails can create a tension at your hair roots and weaken then. So opt for loose braids or completely open air.
One of the proven night tips to reduce hairfall is to give your scalp a gentle massage with any or basic or essential oil. During your sleep time it will give your hair follicles the proper nutrients to grow and prevent damage.
Last, but not the lease, 8-9 hours of sleep is very important to prevent hairfall. During sleep time your hair regenerates follicles. Consistent sleep cycle helps in a healthy hair growth.