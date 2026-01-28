7 European food imports that could soon be cheaper in India

Atreyee Poddar
The India–EU free trade agreement promises to lower import duties and, with them, our collective blood pressure. Here’s what could soon stop feeling like a luxury purchase and start feeling like a justified indulgence.
European chocolates like Belgian pralines, Swiss bars, fancy German numbers have been brutally taxed for years. With duties coming down, these should finally land closer to “treat yourself” than “anniversary gift”. Premium brands will show up more confidently on supermarket shelves, instead of hiding behind glass like museum artefacts.
Imported European wine in India has long lived a double life: cheap and cheerful in Paris, elite and intimidating in metro cities. As tariffs reduce in phases, everyday wines from France, Italy, and Spain could become genuinely everyday. This doesn’t mean Bordeaux will suddenly cost less than beer, but the gap between house wine and special occasions only will narrow enough.
Olive oil has been stuck in a strange limbo where it’s widely recommended but rarely used and mostly admired from afar. High import duties pushed prices into the use sparingly zone. With cuts planned under the deal, Mediterranean olive oils could become regular cooking staples rather than something you drizzle nervously, counting each drop like liquid gold.
Pasta is Italy's most persuasive argument. Import duties dropping on processed foods means better-quality pasta, sauces, biscuits, and baked goods could get cheaper. This won’t kill local brands, but it will raise expectations. Al dente may finally become a weekday habit, not a weekend flex.
European beers like German lagers, Belgian ales, Czech pilsners have always had cult followings in India, mostly among people willing to overpay for authenticity. Lower tariffs could bring prices down just enough to make imported beer a realistic alternative, not a novelty purchase made once and Instagrammed forever.
European fruits like kiwis, pears, and certain berries are also on the tariff-cut list, often via quota systems. They’ll be cheaper sometimes, not always, but when they are, you’ll notice. This matters most in premium retail and hospitality, where imported fruit quietly drives up menu prices.
Certain European meats and processed meat products may also get cheaper, though this will play out depending on regulations and consumer demand. But for high-end restaurants and specialty stores, this could mean more variety at slightly less painful prices.