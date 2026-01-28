7 things everyone’s talking about from Gaurav Gupta’s SS26 show at Paris Couture Week

This was couture as cosmology

Gaurav Gupta’s SS26 couture show The Divine Androgyne wasn’t trying to charm, flatter, or sell a fantasy of easy luxury. It made the audience think deeper about bodies, identity, and the future of form itself. Not everyone will love it. That’s usually how you know it matters. The show leaned hard into the metaphysical like celestial bodies, mythic beings, and silhouettes that looked less tailored and more embodied.