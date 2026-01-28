How does salt effect your ageing? 4 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
Too much sodium is linked to shorter telomeres (the ends of our chromosomes), which accelerate cellular ageing. According to researchers, this is one of the primary effects of salt on ageing.
A high intake of salt will pull water from your body. This can weaken the collagen and elastin that give skin its firmness, resulting in wrinkles and eye bags. The most prominent consequence of the high salt intake is dehydration.
High-sodium diets lead to a hyperactive immune reaction. Over time, this causes gradual levels of a chronic type of inflammatory process, through continual damaging to healthy tissues.
Salt stiffens arteries and raises blood pressure. Premature vascular ageing increases the risk of cognitive decline and heart disease. This illustrates how salt negatively affects ageing.