This Mona Bendre retrospective in New Delhi should not be missed

Subhadrika Sen
Artist Mona Bendre’s solo show displaying 23 of her works at Art Magnum is curated by Subhra Mazumdar and Gayatri Mathur.
The retrospective exhibition displays Bendre’s body of works rooted in spirituality, discipline and sensitivity towards nature.
It invites the audience to pause time and look at the everyday through the lens of the extra-ordinary.
A signature pattern of her works on display includes the rustic and earthy colours like maroon, ochres, browns etc.
The Poetics of the Ordinary runs from Feb 1 – March 14, 2026 from 11 am – 7 pm at Art Magnum, New Delhi.