Top 5 tourism-restricted places in India

DEBOLINA ROY
This is the home of the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe. This island is completely off-limits to anyone who is not a member of the Sentinese tribe. The Indian government has an exclusion zone around this island to protect the people from diseases and to ensure that their cultural sovereignty is undisturbed.
Aksai Chin is a disputed region under Chinese administration but claimed by the Indian government. Because of the heavy military presence and the Line of Actual Control, it is one of the least accessible tourist-restricted areas in India.
Home to South Asia’s only active volcano, Barren Island is a breathtaking experience. But for the safety of tourists, no one is allowed to set foot on the shores of this island. The smoking crater can be seen only from a distance.
While the Andamans are largely out of bounds, the Nicobars are even more so. These are some of the primary tourist-restricted places In India, which are kept this way so that the native tribes and defense systems are not disturbed.
Though scaling to the base camp is permitted, climbing to the top of Kanchenjunga from Sikkim is banned. This is in respect of the local religion, who treats the mountain as a deity worshipped.