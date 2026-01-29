5 face massage techniques that actually improve blood circulation

DEBOLINA ROY
Begin with light strokes from the neck to the forehead. This basic technique helps warm up the skin and activate the capillaries on the surface. It is one of the most effective face massage techniques to improve blood circulation.
With your fingertips, imitate the sound of raindrops falling on your cheeks and jawline. This quick massage technique is an effective way to activate the dormant vessels and give your skin a healthy glow.
Gently pinch and roll the skin between your thumb and forefinger along your jawline. This is a deep tissue massage that will help relax the muscles and push nourished blood into the skin layers, thus aiding in the detoxification of the facial skin.
Vigorously rub the area around your ears using your index and middle fingers. This is a region where nerves and blood vessels are abundant. Massaging this region helps stimulate systemic warmth and is one of the easiest face massage techniques to improve blood circulation.
Using your knuckles, press firmly from the bridge of your nose outwards towards your temples. This will help remove the stagnation of lymph fluid and allow new blood to rush into the area, thus reducing puffiness and brightening your tired eyes.