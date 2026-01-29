5 sustainable travel trends that will define trips in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Travelers are now going beyond the “leave no trace” principle to actually leave the place better than they found it. This involves taking part in activities such as the restoration of coral reefs.
As fast networks continue to spread across Europe and Asia, travellers are increasingly choosing scenic train rides over short flights. This is one of the most effective sustainable travel trends to decrease carbon emissions.
In an effort to combat over tourism and rising temperatures, travellers are increasingly opting for “coolcations” in the Northern latitudes during the off-peak season. By following these sustainable travel trends, economic benefits can be spread throughout the year.
Authenticity is experienced through indigenous-guided tours that highlight ancient land management and preservation. These experiences empower marginalized groups and give the traveller a deep understanding of living in harmony with nature.
Hotels are changing to become quiet, solar-powered sanctuaries that run on zero-waste principles. Through the adoption of sustainable tourism practices, hotels provide the guest with a digital detox experience.