5 sustainable travel trends that will define trips in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY

Regenerative tourism

Travelers are now going beyond the “leave no trace” principle to actually leave the place better than they found it. This involves taking part in activities such as the restoration of coral reefs.

Resurrection of train rides

As fast networks continue to spread across Europe and Asia, travellers are increasingly choosing scenic train rides over short flights. This is one of the most effective sustainable travel trends to  decrease carbon emissions.

Coolcations

In an effort to combat over tourism and rising temperatures, travellers are increasingly opting for “coolcations” in the Northern latitudes during the off-peak season. By following these sustainable travel trends, economic benefits can be spread throughout the year.

Ancient land reservations

Authenticity is experienced through indigenous-guided tours that highlight ancient land management and preservation. These experiences empower marginalized groups and give the traveller a deep understanding of living in harmony with nature.

Zero waste policy

Hotels are changing to become quiet, solar-powered sanctuaries that run on zero-waste principles. Through the adoption of sustainable tourism practices, hotels provide the guest with a digital detox experience.

