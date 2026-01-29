6 dangers of using bluetooth earphones

Subhadrika Sen

EMF: Bluetooth earphones creates an electromagnetic field and gives off radiations which can damage hearing.

Ear infections: Bacterial infection, dust build up etc can lead to ear infections, pain in the ears and even pus formation.

Hearing Damage: Continuous use of bluetooth earphones can cause loss in hearing.

Ringing in the ears: Continuous use of earphones can cause sudden loud ringing in the ears called tinnitus.

Sleep disturbance: Overuse of earphones often lead to disturbance in sleeping patterns.

Cysts: Regular use of earphones may lead to the formation of cysts behind the ears.

