6 dangers of using bluetooth earphones

Subhadrika Sen
EMF: Bluetooth earphones creates an electromagnetic field and gives off radiations which can damage hearing.
Ear infections: Bacterial infection, dust build up etc can lead to ear infections, pain in the ears and even pus formation.
Hearing Damage: Continuous use of bluetooth earphones can cause loss in hearing.
Ringing in the ears: Continuous use of earphones can cause sudden loud ringing in the ears called tinnitus.
Sleep disturbance: Overuse of earphones often lead to disturbance in sleeping patterns.
Cysts: Regular use of earphones may lead to the formation of cysts behind the ears.