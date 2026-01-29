Bhavitha Mandava: Indian model who closed Chanel's latest couture show

Dharitri Ganguly
A New York City subway is where the student in her 20s caught the eye of a fellow passenger, who just so happened to be Matthieu Blazy, the-then creative director at Bottega Veneta
Bhavitha made her modelling debut with Bottega Veneta only two weeks after being scouted.
Shortly after her debut with the brand, she also walked the runway in Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 show.
The year started with her walking for Blezy's debut spring/summer 2026 show for Chanel, and was the first model out onto the makeshift Métiers d’art runway. She became the first Indian model in history to open a Chanel show.
She closed Chanel's latest couture show at the Grand Palais.
Bhavitha Mandava is from India, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture before moving to New York to study for a master’s degree in interactive design and media at NYU.
In a social media post she wote: "After my debut, I worked a job in the mornings, attended classes in the evenings, did homework at night, and flew to Europe every weekend to model".