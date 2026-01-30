4 most expensive flowers from around the world

Subhadrika Sen
Kadupul: Is a native of Sri Lanka. This pricelss flower blooms for a short period of time and only at nights, making it almost impossible to harvest for selling.
Juliet Rose: Bred by rose breeder David Austin, this light pink hued rose is one of the most expensive flowers in the world at approximately 16 million dollars.
Kinabalu Orchid: Available only in the Kinabalu National Park in Malaysia, this flower is sold at approximately 5000 dollars in the market.
Saffron Crocus: Simply known as saffron, it is world famous for its strands which are sold at around 1500 dollars.