4 reasons why people manifest their wishes in 11:11

DEBOLINA ROY
According to numerology, this master number represents intuition and spiritual insight. For many, the number eleven denotes a special sequence which provides a high vibrational portal for creating and sharing with the universe your highest thoughts and desires.
Psychologist C.G. Jung termed these coincidences meaningful or "synchronically." When you witness the time of 11:11, your brain acknowledges it as a significant marker or symbol. This awareness creates an appreciation of relationship, and therefore validates that your manifestation is indeed possible.
The clock is a psychological anchor, and it triggers a rare moment of quiet. In wishing, you pause to focus your intentions. This pause in your mind helps you focus your goals, so you can move towards them with a renewed sense of purpose.
The ritual of 11:11 is associated with a cultural belief. This shared focus creates a huge social force, which makes the individual feel as if he or she is swept away by a huge, invisible wave of hope.