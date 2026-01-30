5 amazing facts about the shoebill

Subhadrika Sen
Shoebills are native to the swamp and mashlands of South Africa.
They get their names from the look of their beaks which resembles the last pair of a cobbler's clogs.
Shoebills dont have sweat glands. They keep themselves cool by vibrating their throat and mouth muscles.
They are officially listed as a vulnerable species with 3500-5500 birds in the planet.
Shoebills are very patient birds. They often stand like statues which are mistaken for their laziness. But in reality, that is their hunting instinct.