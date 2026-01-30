5 types of foods you can have to heal bones after fractures

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the best types of foods to heal from fractured bones is having Vitamin D enriched diet. Along with adequate sunrise exposure you can include fatty fish, cheese, mushrooms, egg yolks to your diet. It also helps in improving your digestion and sleep cycle.
Potassium is abundantly found in bananas and dark leafy greens. It helps strengthening the bones. You can also have potassium through brussels, sprouts, broccolis and cauliflowers.
Calcium is one of the primary bone-forming minerals and plays in important role in recovering from bone fracture. Although most doctors suggest having calcium tablets or supplements during the treatment, but having dairy products, leafy greens, and sesame seed will help increase calcium levels naturally.
Adequate levels of vitamin C in your helps regulate collage production and reduce inflammation during the healing process. You can have vitamin C lemons, oranges, berries, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Protein is the building block of our nutrition. Along with strengthening your muscle mass it will also help in better calcium absorption. You can include chicken, dal, chickpeas, eggs, kidney beans, nuts in your diet for regulating your protein levels.