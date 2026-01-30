Don't ignore these 5 signs of potassium deficiency in the body

Subhadrika Sen
Fatigue: If you experience extreme fatigue and lethargy, it could be a sign of potassium deficiency.
Constipation: Is a major signal that all is not well in the body.
Irregular heartbeats: People with improper potassium levels often experience irregular heart beat patterns.
Muscle damage: Pay attention to any form of muscle damage or weakness.
Sudden numbness or tingling: If you frequently experience a sudden and sharp numbness, almost like a spasm, it is time to check on your potassium levels.