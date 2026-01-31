5 looks that give us a peek into Catherine O’Hara’s individualist style

Atreyee Poddar
Two time Emmy winning actress Catherine O’Hara was also known for eclectic sense of fashion. Catherine O’Hara’s red carpet style was consistent. She favoured dark colours, strong tailoring, and clothes that didn’t rely on trend or spectacle.
Catherine O’Hara died on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. Her fashion legacy was just as deliberate as her on screen presence. These five appearances reflect how she approached the red carpet over time.
One of her widely noted fashion moments, Catherine's black Georges Chakra outfit consisting of a long, tailored jacket and matching trousers. The jacket was worn closed had red floral embroidery concentrated at the hem.
Marc Jacobs’ design might have tipped toward the theatrical in another context, but in O’Hara’s hands it remained composed. The look balanced expressive tailoring with a controlled monochromatic aesthetic that avoided excess.
Catherine's Monique Lhuillier dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt. The teal blue gown which she paired with beautiful Mindi Mood earrings showed that the actress could do traditional glamour without relinquishing the core of her style identity.
Her outfit was a black Oscar de la Renta gown with a sheer upper bodice and sleeves and a high neckline with black floral appliqués placed across the bodice and sleeves. With a floor-length skirt the dress had a straight fall and a slight slit at the back.
Catherine O'Hara wore a Rahul Mishra noir gown with heavy embroidery across. The surface featured beadwork and stitched motifs. The gown was traditional and floor-length, with long sleeves and a fitted upper body. The gown caught light through the embroidery rather than fabric sheen.