5 looks that give us a peek into Catherine O’Hara’s individualist style

Atreyee Poddar

Two time Emmy winning actress Catherine O’Hara was also known for eclectic sense of fashion. Catherine O’Hara’s red carpet style was consistent. She favoured dark colours, strong tailoring, and clothes that didn’t rely on trend or spectacle.

Catherine O’Hara died on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. Her fashion legacy was just as deliberate as her on screen presence. These five appearances reflect how she approached the red carpet over time.

Georges Chakra blazer and pants for 2019 Critics Choice Awards

One of her widely noted fashion moments, Catherine's black Georges Chakra outfit consisting of a long, tailored jacket and matching trousers. The jacket was worn closed had red floral embroidery concentrated at the hem.

A Marc Jacobs outfit for 2019 Tony Awards

Marc Jacobs’ design might have tipped toward the theatrical in another context, but in O’Hara’s hands it remained composed. The look balanced expressive tailoring with a controlled monochromatic aesthetic that avoided excess.

A stone studded Monique Lhuillier gown at 2022 Oscar after party

Catherine's Monique Lhuillier dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt. The teal blue gown which she paired with beautiful Mindi Mood earrings showed that the actress could do traditional glamour without relinquishing the core of her style identity.

An Oscar de la Renta ensemble for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival

Her outfit was a black Oscar de la Renta gown with a sheer upper bodice and sleeves and a high neckline with black floral appliqués placed across the bodice and sleeves. With a floor-length skirt the dress had a straight fall and a slight slit at the back.

A Rahul Mishra gown at 2025 Golden Globes

Catherine O'Hara wore a Rahul Mishra noir gown with heavy embroidery across. The surface featured beadwork and stitched motifs. The gown was traditional and floor-length, with long sleeves and a fitted upper body. The gown caught light through the embroidery rather than fabric sheen.

Click here