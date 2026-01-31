Artist Gaurab Das displays his latest sculptural works in New Delhi

Subhadrika Sen
Gaurab Das’ latest works are in display at the exhibition titled Echoes of the Hand' in Delhi.
Themes like connection between a mother and child, human and nature, pasture animals and land are recurring in his works.
Trained in Santiniketan, his works embody contextual modernism which combines materiality, craft and empathy towards the surroundings.
Born in Bangladesh, Das’ creative mind was nurtured seeing his father and the idol makers of Khulna. He moved to India then and began his own practice with bornze, wood and stone.
Echoes of the Hand is on display at Black Cube Gallery, New Delhi till February 20, 2026 between noon – 6 pm (Tuesdays – Saturdays)