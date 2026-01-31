Mysuru recently became home to India’s first-ever cat museum

Srushti Kulkarni
Directly opposite Madhuvana on Nanjangud Road, Jin Min Cat World currently houses over 20 cats representing about 13 to 14 different breeds, ranging from popular ones to more exotic varieties.
This is an interactive space where you can learn about feline behavior, grooming and responsible pet ownership. A people to overcome their fear of cats and learn how to care for them properly.
It's designed with the cats' comfort in mind — plenty of natural light, ventilation and napping zones since cats sleep for a large chunk of the day.
If you are a big cat fan too, the Mysuru Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens) nearby is world-famous for its conservation work with tigers, lions, leopards and jaguars.