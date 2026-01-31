The popular airline debuts its first made-for-Air-India Boeing 787-9

Srushti Kulkarni
Air India has officially unveiled its first made-for-Air-India Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It is scheduled to enter commercial service on February 1, 2026, on the Mumbai–Frankfurt route.
This aircraft introduces a standardised interior that will be rolled out across the entire 787 fleet. Three-Class layout boasts 296 seats with 30 Business, 28 Premium Economy and 238 Economy.
The 1-2-1 configuration features Adient Ascent suites including 79-inch fully flat beds, 17-inch 4K screens, wireless charging, sliding privacy doors, chakra-inspired mood lighting and a palette of soft creams, reds and purples.
Unlike previous additions that were leased or repurposed, this is the first widebody aircraft featuring a bespoke interior designed specifically for the airline and installed directly on the production line.