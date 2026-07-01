4 mistakes you are making with your stick foundation

Udisha
Not prepping your skin
Applying a good moisture or a hydrating primer before your stick foundation is a must. These foundations are usually dense in texture that can cause dry patches if your skin is not moisturised.
Drawing thick stripes
Be economical with your stick foundations. Instead of applying in thick lines all over the face, it is better to apply on a brush first. Too much foundation can be difficult to blend and will make it look cakey.
Using the wrong tools
If you are using a brush to apply the stick foundation, make sure the brush is dense. You can also dab the foundation with a wet sponge so it blends well. Soft, fluffy brushes can lead to uneven patches.
Forgetting the neck
Missing your neck during application will make your face standout like a mask. Always apply some stick foundation on your neck, for a seamless blended look.