5 easy homemade dipping sauces using everyday kitchen ingredients

Subhadrika Sen
Coffee – barbecue dip: Experiment with everyday ingredients by blending tomato sauce and instant coffee with black pepper, vinegar and honey.
Mango- chilli dip: Utilise the fresh mangoes of the season and blend it with lemon juice, chilli flakes, salt and honey (optional). This is perfect for nachos or fries.
Tomato – mayo dip: This indo-western fusion dip hits the right tang on your taste buds. Just mix tomato pickle with mayonnaise or freshly made tomato puree with mayonnaise.
Burnt onion and yogurt dip: Roast a small onion. Blend it with fresh yogurt, salt, pepper and top it with chopped coriander before serving.
Peanut – Soy sauce dip: Mix peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, and warm water. Your perfectly balanced sweet, savoury and spicy dip is ready to go with your grilled or steamed food.