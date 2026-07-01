5 indoor plants that help reduce excess moisture during the monsoon

Subhadrika Sen
Peace Lily: These white beauties are one of the most common plants that absorb indoor moisture and dampness during monsoons. It requires very low maintenance and is thus a preferred plant to have at home.
Boston Fern: If you want to add a cluster of tropical forest in your rooms, then the Boston Fern is the best pick. Keep one pot of this plant and notice how your aesthetics and humidity both change for the better.
Snake Plant: A top serpentine growth is what gives it this unique name. These low-maintenance indoor plants are great at absorbing humidity, don’t need regular watering and improves overall ventilation.
Areca Palm: Is an intriguing plant to have during the summer-monsoons. It releases moisture during dry periods and absorbs them when it becomes too humid.
English Ivy: Grows well in open courtyards or walls of the houses. Not only are these creepers perfect for your house aesthetics, but also act as great absorbents of moisture, pollutants, dust and noise.