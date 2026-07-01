5 rainy-day journaling prompts for better focus and motivation

Subhadrika Sen
Affirmations: Open a blank page and start setting goals and challenges for yourself. Best to do this in the morning and see how much you have achieved throughout the day.
Travel: The smell of petrichor takes your mind off of most things. Turn it into a travel journal page with elements from all your favourite destinations or places you have already visited or are in your bucket list.
Gardening: The monsoons are a time when you will notice abundant flowers and leaves on the ground. Pick them up and create beautiful garden - themed journal pages with a sample and information about the item. You can also take inspiration and draw/ sketch them on the pages.
A cosy day: Turn your monsoon house arrests into aesthetic beauties on pages. Notice your cosy corner, furry friends, the water droplets on the windows, the cool breeze on your face and more. Turn them into journal elements.
Wash-away with rain: Just like the rain washes away the dirt or mud, contemplate and observe what this monsoon has been able to wash away from your? Fear, bad habits, self-doubt ? And turn them into journal pages.