5 steps to make restaurant-style tandoori roti at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Master the flour base
In a large bowl, combine wheat flour, yoghurt, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add water slowly to the combined ingredients and knead it for 7-8 minutes for a smooth dough. This will create the perfect base for a restaurant-style tandoori roti.
Allow time to rest
Let your kneaded dough rest for 30 minutes, covered with a cloth. This is an important time for the gluten to set in. It makes the dough lighter and softer.
Roll and layer flavour
Take your dough and divide it into 8-10 lemon sized balls. Make sure you keep dusting the flour surface with wheat flour and roll the doughs in oval or circular shapes.
Brush with water
One of the most common mistakes people tend to do is avoid this step. Brushing the roti before cooking will ensure that it doesn't stick to the pan
Fire up the oven and cook
Put the naan in a super hot pan, and watch for bubbles to start appearing along with the black/brown spots. Glaze it with butter and serve.