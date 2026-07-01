6 places to visit in India in July to escape the monsoon

Dharitri Ganguly
Leh
Tucked away deep in the Trans-Himalayas, the high mountain in the rain-shadow region acts as a natural barrier, completely blocking out the rain-bearing clouds from the Indian subcontinent. Drive through the spectacular high-altitude landscapes like Nubra Valley or visit the turquoise waters of Pangong Tso. Witness the vibrant monastic architecture and unique cultural festivals at Thiksey or Hemis monasteries.
Spiti Valley
Spiti Valley shares the same dry, arid physics as Ladakh, receiving less than 200 mm of annual rainfall. The rugged terrains, barren mountains, and stark geological formations remain fully accessible and beautifully clear during July and August. Explore snow-capped peaks, pine forests, mountain villages and the cliff-side Buddhist monasteries like Key and Tabo.
Hampi
Hampi sits perfectly within the rain shadow of the Western Ghats on the Deccan Plateau. The mountain ranges absorb the brunt of the Arabian Sea monsoon currents, receiving minimal, sporadic showers. Explore the grand monuments of the Vijayanagara Empire, including the iconic stone chariot at Vittala Temple and the Virupaksha Temple, or take a scenic coracle boat ride along the Tungabhadra River or climb Matanga Hill for a panoramic sunset.
Puducherry
Puducherry escapes the main southwest monsoon completely. This region receives its primary rainfall much later in the year (from October to December via the northeast monsoon). Visiting in July or August means you will experience mostly sunny beach days with only occasional light showers. Wander through the charming, colonial-era architecture of the French Quarter and relax at the beaches.
Jaisalmer
An excellent option if you prefer an easily accessible, sea-level destination. Located deep within the Thar Desert of western Rajasthan, it has an inherently arid climate with very few rainy days throughout the entire season. Enjoy desert safaris and camping among the sand dunes, along the intricate yellow sandstone architecture of the Jaisalmer Fort and the beautifully carved local havelis.