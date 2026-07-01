6 scenic monsoon road trips to take from Kolkata

Dharitri Ganguly
Mukutmanipur, Bankura: 210 km, 5 hours
At Mukutmanipur, there lies a 11km long dam where the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers meet, surrounded by Parshwanath hills that turn deep green in the rains. Good for a relaxed overnight with boating and a nearby deer park.
Bishnupur: 140 km, 4 hours
The rain washes over the iconic 17th-century terracotta temples and burnt-clay bricks and making the intricate carvings of mythological stories stand out vividly. Visit the towering Rasmanch, Madan Mohan Temple, and Shyam Rai Temple to appreciate the unique Malla dynasty craftsmanship; meet the local Baluchari weavers. Don't forget to pick-up the terracotta artefacts, especially the traditional horses.
Santiniketan: 164 km, 3.30 hours
The cultural hub of Santiniketan takes on an incredibly peaceful and poetic charm during the monsoon. The rain breathes fresh life into the red-soil paths, local Sal forests, green foliage and the Kopai River, matching the ageless and artistic legacy established by Rabindranath Tagore. Visit local artisan collectives to look at beautiful Kantha embroidery, batik prints, and traditional terracotta artifacts.
Mandarmani–Tajpur coast: 170 km, 4 hrs
If you'd rather have sea than hills, this stretch of Bengal coast is dramatic in monsoon: rough surf, grey skies, and the long flat beach drive is fun even in light rain. Avoid going right after a cyclone warning, obviously. But that drizzling rain while you are taking a dip into the ocean is the best part of thr trip!
Ayodhya Hills, Purulia: 323 km, 7 hours+
To experience a true rugged hill station vibe within West Bengal, take a road trip to the Purulia district to explore the Ayodhya Hills. The monsoon brings out the absolute best in this rocky terrain, feeding hidden waterfalls, covering the hills in thick mist, and turning the dry forests incredibly lush. this is the best time to experience the best of th seasonal waterfalls, and spend a quiet afternoon at th Murugama Dam.
Jhargram: 170 km, 4 hrs
Sal and teak forests, the old palace turned heritage hotel, and the nearby Kanak Durga and Chilkigarh temples, spend some amusing us-time among the rain-soaked trees. Roads here are well-maintained and is an easy monsoon drive.