8 nutrient-rich foods that can give you healthy hair during the monsoon

Dharitri Ganguly
Eggs
Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and also contain biotin, a vitamin B, essential for the production of a hair protein called keratin. They also provide zinc and selenium, required for optimal hair health.
Almonds and walnuts
Nuts are delicious, convenient, and packed with nutrients that promote hair strength. While almonds provide a generous amount of vitamin E and magnesium, which can help prevent hair brittleness, walnuts, contain a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, and vitamin E, helping protect the cells from oxidative damage.
Leafy greens
High humidity can leave hair feeling brittle. Leafy greens are loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C. Iron helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body to fuel your metabolism stimulating hair growth.
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are an incredible source of beta-carotene. The body converts this compound into Vitamin A, which is directly linked to good hair health.
Curd
Yogurt or curd is packed with Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), an ingredient frequently found in commercial hair care products because of its ability to help improve hair thinning and blood flow to the scalp. Additionally, the protein content in yogurt provides the building blocks your hair needs to stay strong when external humidity threatens to weaken it.
Chia, flax, and sunflower seeds
While flax and chia seeds are powerhouses of omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the hair shaft and support scalp hydration, sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E and zinc, helping protect the scalp from inflammation and support overall hair structure.
Lentils and pulses
Chickpeas, kidney beans and dals are plant-based staples which offer a massive boost to your hair care routine. The zinc in lentils plays a vital role in hair tissue growth and repair.
Citrus fruits
Your body requires Vitamin C for iron absorption, making citrus fruits a crucial addition to your monsoon diet. Also, vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, helps protect hair follicles against damage from free radicals, boosting collage creation.