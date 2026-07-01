Are kohl and kajal the same thing? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
The historical roots
Kajal has its roots in South Asian culture. It was made from soot and oil in the home to provide comfort for people with sensitive eyes. Kohl has roots in the Ancient Egyptian and Middle Eastern royal tradition.
The texture difference
Applying Kajal is easy due to its soft, creamy texture that smooths over the waterline quickly. Kohl’s texture is firmer, denser, and sometimes powdery. So it will not glide easily along the waterline.
Ultimate makeup finish
Kajal is the best pick for smoky eyes since it applies very smoothly. On the other hand, kohl is more suitable for those who want to create striking eye shapes.
Formula and longevity
Traditional kajal is made from nourishing herbal ingredients, while kohl is made from natural minerals. Kohl sets much faster than kajal, providing superior long-lasting wear without smudging.