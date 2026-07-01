How to properly store your make-up brushes and blenders?

Udisha
Store upright
Always keep your dry make-up brushes upright in a cup so that the shape is not distorted. However, if your brush is wet, dry them flat before placing them upright. Otherwise, the water will weaken the glue in the metal parts.
Air-dry blenders
Blenders should never be stored in a closed space (drawer) when damp because that might cause mold. Always air-dry them before storing them, preferably in a bag.
Separate clean from dirty
Never put your used, dirty make-up blenders and brushes with the clean, dry ones. This can cause make-up to transfer and can also lead to bacterial growth that can harm your skin.
Avoid bathroom humidity
It is best to not store your make-up tools in the bathroom since the humidity and steam from the shower boosts bacterial growth. If you must keep it there, make sure your tools are completely dry and stored inside a box or a cabinet where it is protected from water and humidity.