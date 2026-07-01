Lesser known historical spots in Delhi you should not miss

Udisha
Every nook and cranny of India's capital Delhi is replete with history which makes the city culturally rich and historically important. However, some historical monuments like Qutb Minar and Humayun's Tomb are more popular. Delhi's tryst with the past is a lot more than what shows up on your Instagram feeds. Here are a few lesser known and underrated spots that you should not miss.
Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb
Located in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, this is very close to Qutb Minar. This twin monuments date back to Mughal ruler Babur's reign (1526 to 1530) and has the tombs of the famous Sufi poet Jamali and his companion, Kamali. The architecture is stunning with vaulted ceilings and intricate inscriptions from the Quran. Also believed to be haunted, this is a quiet, secluded place that you should visit in a group.
Firoz Shah Kotla Fort
This marvellous fort was built in 1354 by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq. Located in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, this fort used to be the centre of the Sultan's empire, Firozabad. What makes this fort more thrilling is the local lore that Djinns reside in the upper quarters of the magnificent architecture.
Agrasen ki Baoli
Situated amidst the urban chaos of Connaught Place, Agrasen ki Baoli is a longstanding reminder of how beautifully the past and the present go hand in hand in Delhi. A 14th-century subterranean step-well, this spot is rumoured to be haunted. With intricate design and architecture reminiscent of the Tughlaq-era, it has 103 steps that you must climb down to experience the historical marvel.
Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli
The roads that lead to this wonderful place may be tricky, but in the end, it is all worth it. This used to be the residence of the revered Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, an icon of the Mughal period. It is situated in the historic lanes of Ballimaran in Chandni Chowk and has now been turned into a memorial museum which displays his precious poetry, letters and other belongings.