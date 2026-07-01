Lesser known historical spots in Delhi you should not miss

Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli

The roads that lead to this wonderful place may be tricky, but in the end, it is all worth it. This used to be the residence of the revered Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, an icon of the Mughal period. It is situated in the historic lanes of Ballimaran in Chandni Chowk and has now been turned into a memorial museum which displays his precious poetry, letters and other belongings.