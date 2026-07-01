Looking back at controversies involving Ram Kapoor

Udisha
Infidelity comments
Actor Ram Kapoor has stirred up controversies with his recent comments in Lock Upp season 2. He defended infidelity and said that cheating in marriage is not a deal-breaker. When fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola fiercely disagreed, he said mistakes can happen.
The Mistry promotion debate
Back in June 2025, during the press tour of the JioHotstar series Mistry, Ram allegedly made some sexually offensive jokes related to the clothing choices of the marketing team. Following the comments, he was removed from all other promotional events by the streaming company.
Lock Upp 2 confrontation
In another controversial moment from the reality show, Ram Kapoor was confronted by Shreya Kalra over his sexually suggestive jokes during the Mistry press interview. Instead of submitting, the actor defended his views.
Fallout rumours with Ekta Kapoor
During his days on the popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, there were rumours of a rift between producer Ekta Kapoor and the actor regarding certain scenes in the serial. However, Ram was quick to manage the situation right after the producer clapped back.