4 astrological remedies to welcome financial growth

DEBOLINA ROY
Strengthening Jupiter’s
Reciting the Guru Mantra 108 times a day unlocks the luck planet. You can carry gold in your wallet every day and donate yellow sweets every Thursday to generate enormous wealth potential.
Welcoming the abundance of Goddess Laxmi
Reciting Kanakathara Stotra on Fridays is one of the most effective remedies to attract money. In addition, each evening you can light a lamp with ghee and put it in the Northeast corner of your home.
Pacifying Saturn
By wearing a 7-Mukhi Rudraksha, you will be able to eliminate any financial barriers. To help bring you wealth, you should also promptly pay employees, act honestly and support specially able people on Saturdays.
Activating cosmic wealth house
Each day, offer water to the morning Sun to help increase your income. Feed the needy to heal the second house lord. Do not speak harshly to others. Use these methods to bring in more money.