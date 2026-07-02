4 benefits of microfibre towels for your hair

Udisha

Dries hair faster

Microfibre towels are more convenient because they absorb water quickly, exactly like a sponge. This reduces your requirement to blow dry, minimising the heat on your hair.

Reduces frizz

These towels have a smooth, butter-like texture that don't harm your hair cuticles, unlike the coarser towels. Hence, microfibre towels can significantly reduce frizz, protecting your hair from damage.

Prevents breakage

Your hair is the most fragile when it is wet and so, it needs the utmost care. Rubbing your hair with towels only damages them and microfibre towels can soak in the water without the need of rubbing. This can reduce hair breakage and split ends.

Defines curls

If you have curly or wavy hair, always go for microfibre towels. Scrunching your wet hair with these towels helps define your natural curl and no essential moisture is stripped off.

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