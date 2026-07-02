5 home remedies for cracked heels

DEBOLINA ROY

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the best home remedies for cracked heels. Apply it gently before bedtime to help your skin absorb all the moisture and heal the painful cracks.

Warm ghee

If you’re looking for home remedies for cracked heels, try using ghee. It is very effective at restoring the skin’s elasticity. After you have applied it, wear a pair of cotton socks to bed.

Honey lemon

Combine equal parts of raw honey and fresh lemon juice. Apply it to your feet and rub it for 20 minutes, then rinse your feet off.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel enhances the skin restoration process. Use a generous amount of the aloe vera gel daily on your dry feet. It will decrease inflamed areas fast, allowing deep fissures to heal.

Rice scrub

Remove tough layers of dead skin cells by mixing finely powdered rice flour with natural honey. Apply this thick mixture to your heels by rubbing it in circular movements with water.

Oksana Fishkis
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