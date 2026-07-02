5 must-watch Rajkummar Rao movies/series based on true stories

Bristi Dey
Shahid (2012)
The film tells the inspiring story of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, a man who was once a militant operative during communal riots, was wrongfully imprisoned, and later rebuilt his life to become a criminal lawyer. Rajkummar Rao steps into his shoe and delivers a chilling performance that earned him the National Award. Aside from him, the film boast a stellar cast of Kay Kay Menon, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.
Bose: Dead/Alive (2017)
Taking on the role of Bengal's most controversial freedom fighters Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajkummar Rao brings an undenieable thrill in every frame. This gripping historical drama explores one of India's greatest unsolved mysteries, the death of Bose.
Omerta (2018)
In one of his darkest roles, Rajkummar Rao takes on the character of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British-born terrorist convicted in the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. His eyes did most of the talking and he reportedly watched hate crime videos ahead of the shoots to instill that terror inside of him.
Srikanth (2024)
In this film Rajkummar Rao delves into the struggles of a visually impaired man who refused to let societal limitations define his future. Through the life story of the remarkable entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, this film builds a compelling narrative of how dedication can go a long way. And as for his acting, Rajkummar's heartfelt performance captured Bolla's reality to the T.
Upcoming: Dada and Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story
Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming lineup sees him stepping into two real-life powerhouses. In Dada, he brings to life Sourav Ganguly’s rise as a cricketer and captain who reshaped Indian cricket. In Prahaar, he portrays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, navigating some of the most high-profile courtroom battles and investigations in recent history.