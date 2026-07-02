5 must-watch Rajkummar Rao movies/series based on true stories

Shahid (2012)

The film tells the inspiring story of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, a man who was once a militant operative during communal riots, was wrongfully imprisoned, and later rebuilt his life to become a criminal lawyer. Rajkummar Rao steps into his shoe and delivers a chilling performance that earned him the National Award. Aside from him, the film boast a stellar cast of Kay Kay Menon, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.