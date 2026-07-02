5 things you should do if your liquid lipstick is making your lips dry

Udisha
Exfoliate regularly
If your lips are dry and flaky already, liquid lipsticks can feel extremely drying. To solve the problem, exfoliate your lips regularly with a lip scrub or simply use a damp towel and rub your lips to get rid of the flakes.
Layer a lip balm underneath
Always apply a hydrating lip balm before you put on your liquid lipstick. Make sure to apply the balm at least 10 minutes before the lipstick application for the perfect grip. This will significantly reduce dryness and cracking.
Use a lip primer
Lip primers can protect your lips from the drying ingredients in your liquid lipstick. They help lock the moisture so that your lips remain hydrated.
Lip-oil touch up
Even after everything, if liquid lipsticks are still making your lips dry, carry a lip oil or a lightweight balm with you and simply dap a very small amount over the lipstick. This will rejuvenate your lips, keeping them fresh throughout the day.
Use good products
Cheap liquid lipsticks can have inferior quality ingredients which can make your lips extremely dry. When buying liquid lipstick, it is advised to invest in a good-quality product that is trustworthy. Choose your product wisely to keep your lips healthy.